Fighting for freedom to fighting hunger: 3 veterans run Jacksonville food pantry

An Air Force, Marine, and Navy veteran run the Lord's Pantry at Community Health Outreach.

From fighting for freedom to fighting hunger during the pandemic, three veterans are making a difference in Jacksonville this Veteran's Day and every day.

Air Force veteran Richard DuMiller, Marine veteran Charles Green, and Navy veteran Leroy Lallemand run the Lord's Pantry at Community Health Outreach.

"We try out best," said DuMiller. "We're out every day getting food nonstop."

"It's an honor to do it, to work here," said Lallemand. "You know you're doing something to help everybody."

"We serve a lot of veterans, men and women," said Green. "They come through our line, they've fallen on hard times. This is an opportunity that we can help them in they everyday life."

This year there are more people to serve. They're feeding more than double the number of families as before the pandemic.

"Now the face has changed," Green said. "It could be anybody. It could be your next door neighbor. It could be even you."

"It's emotional sometimes," added DuMiller. "There's a lot of people that do deserve it."

Securing the country's freedom to ensuring no family goes hungry, these heroes exchanged their military duffel bags for brown paper ones filled with food.

"If I had it to do all over again, I'd do it," said DuMiller.

The three say they're thinking of current military members, especially those overseas, this Veteran's Day. They plan to go to the Veteran's Memorial in Jacksonville.

If you want to help the food pantry or get help from it, learn more here.