Mom outraged after videos surface of daughter being attacked at Jacksonville middle school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is horrified after multiple videos surfaced of her daughter being attacked by a group of students at Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School.

Rosalind Gadsden says her 12-year-old daughter was the victim of the fight and, as a result, suffered a concussion and other injuries.

She says the teacher supervising the teens told students that it was okay for them to fight for a little while.

Gadsden says her daughter said she didn’t want to fight but was still grabbed from behind and attacked.

In the videos, you can see a person who appears to be a teacher, with blonde hair, trying to break up the fight as the girl is beat up by at least five other students.

On one of the videos, you can see one of the students putting a foot on the girl’s head and the girl pulling something bright red from her mouth.

Gadsden said she's also upset that the school didn't call her after the fight happened. She claims that her other daughter was the one who called her to tell her about the fight.

She says the two girls cannot return to school because they say they are still being threatened.

First Coast News reached out to the school district who have us this statement:

“Our stance, as always, is that physical altercations and violence on our campuses are simply unacceptable and students who violate the Code of Conduct are disciplined accordingly. Consequences can include out of school suspension, referral to an alternative center, and possible expulsion... in this situation, staff followed all protocols, including intervening in the situation and making contact with the families."

Resources

Bullying Prevention- https://dcps.duvalschools.org/Page/10321

File a Bullying Report- https://dcps.duvalschools.org/Page/11471

Stop Bullying - http://www.stopbullying.gov/what-you-can-do/parents/

http://www.stopbullying.gov/what-you-can-do/parents/ Bullying – What Parents Should Know- http://www.pacer.org/bullying/resources/parents/ “