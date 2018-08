The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested another suspect Wednesday in connection to the murder of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva.

Edward Robert Garcia, 28, is in-custody for accessory after the fact in reference to the child's shooting death on 103rd Street. He was located in the 6900 block of Morse Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

