FHP: Woman, 13-year-old girl killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-75 in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — An elderly woman and child are dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County Thanksgiving morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, a small sedan-like car was traveling south on I-75 at mile marker 397, in the center lane. While a semi-truck hauling a trailer was traveling south on I-75 in the right lane beside the car.

Another vehicle, a white SUV, was traveling south on I-75 in the left lane. FHP said the smaller car entered the right lane when it was already occupied by the semi-truck and ended up hitting the left side of the truck.

The car then traveled into another lane and crashed into the back of the SUV. The impact caused the SUV to overturn several times, FHP said.

Two passengers from the SUV were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The deceased individuals were identified as a 83-year-old woman and 13-year-old girl.

The driver and another passenger from the SUV suffered minor and serious injuries.