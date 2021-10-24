Woman injured in Clay County hit-and-run, FHP searching for suspect

The driver is a man between 18-25 years old, thin build with brown hair. FHP said the car he was driving is a Black 2016-2021 Chevy Cruze.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who hit and injured a woman crossing the street in Clay County.

FHP said the vehicle struck the pedestrian while she was walking within a crosswalk on Blanding Blvd. at Belmont Avenue.

The driver is a man between 18-25 years old, thin build with brown hair. FHP said the car he was driving is a Black 2016-2021 Chevy Cruze. The driver possibly works in the food industry or delivery business, according to authorities.

In a video FHP tweeted, the footage shows the driver running a red light and hitting the woman while she was crossing the street. After striking the woman, the car continues driving.

FHP said the car should have minor to moderate damage to the right front and right side of the vehicle. The woman is now home recovering from her injuries.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact *FHP (*347).

⚠️ Viewer’sDiscretion ⚠️



Video shows pedestrian struck while crossing road within crosswalk. Driver ran red light. Pedestrian was injured and is now recovering at home.



We need your help! Please contact bus if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/aF9yUzMWJL — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 25, 2021