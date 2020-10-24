FHP releases updated report of crash that killed two Middleburg teens

Luke Kennedy, 16, and Parker Rowley, 17, died after their sedan collided with a pickup truck on State Road 16 on Oct. 9.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now saying the crash which killed two Middleburg teenagers did not happen as it initially thought.

Highway patrol at first reported the car, driven by Kennedy, veered into the path of a pickup as they drove opposite directions on State Road 16. But an amended FHP report said the boys were driving west, not east, and the pickup truck was turning onto SR-16 from South Francis Road.

The “other vehicle pulled out in front of” the boys, according to FHP spokesman Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan.

He said further evidence came to light that prompted the update in the report.

“All info is subject to change if needed,” Bryan said.

The St. Augustine woman driving the truck was OK, FHP said.

The amended report says “charges are still pending in this case.”

Bryan would not elaborate.