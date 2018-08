A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning by an oncoming vehicle at West Main Street in Putnam County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2005 Suzuki was heading westbound on West Main Street toward West Wayne Street when the pedestrian, identified as 22-year-old Samuel Biddle, walked across West Main Street. Biddle was is in the direct path of the vehicle and was subsequently struck and killed.

