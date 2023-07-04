FHP: Pedestrian dead after crash in Julington Creek

The pedestrian was waiting until traffic had passed and attempted to cross the roadway, but failed to see the car traveling in the inside lane.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man pushing a bicycle has died after being struck by a vehicle in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 8:45 p.m., a sedan was traveling southbound on State Road 13, approaching Otoes Place, in the inside lane.

The pedestrian was standing in the median with his bicycle attempting to cross the southbound travel lanes of State Road 13, troopers say.

According to witnesses, the pedestrian waiting until traffic had passed and attempted to cross the roadway, but failed to observe the sedan traveling in the inside lane. Consequently, the front left of the car collided with the right side of the pedestrian and the bicycle.

The driver of the car came to a controlled stop in the outside lane of State Road 13. The 40-year-old pedestrian came to final rest within the inside southbound travel lane of State Road 13.