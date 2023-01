Deputies say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on SR-21 at Blanding Boulevard South at Jefferson Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Clay County involving a pedestrian, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies say the crash happened around 8 p.m. on SR-21 at Blanding Blvd South at Jefferson Avenue.

The crash reportedly involves a pedestrian versus a single car.