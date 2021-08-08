FHP: Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on Atlantic Blvd.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a multi-vehicle on Atlantic Boulevard Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a motorcycle was traveling West on Atlantic Blvd. at the intersection of Joeandy Road, while a blue sedan was turning left from Joeandy Road to Atlantic Blvd. Eastbound.

The motorcycle struck the blue sedan in the intersection. After colliding, the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and struck a black SUV.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene, FHP said. The driver of the blue sedan was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.