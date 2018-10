A man has died after he fell out of a moving vehicle in Columbia County Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 75 at Mile Marker 437.

In a report, FHP said the driver, 35-year-old Susan Baccili of Dunnellon, Florida was traveling northbound on I-75 when her occupant, 39-year-old Anthony Baccili fell out of the vehicle.

FHP said he was pronounced dead at the scene. They are now investigating.

