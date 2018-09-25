A Fernandina Beach man is lucky to be alive after he collided his vehicle into a train early Tuesday morning in Nassau County while under the influence.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened at Henry Smith Road and Old Dixie Highway around 12:30 a.m. A CSX train was traveling north on the railroad tracks, approaching the crossing of Henry Smith Road when the man, identified as Ronnie Slayton III, 22, drove around the crossing arms to go over the tracks. He then collided into the CSX train, FHP said.

Slayton received minor injuries and the train was able to return to service.

In the report, FHP said Slayton was under the influence. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said he had marijuana in his possession.

Slayton was charged with a DUI, possession of marijuana and DUI property damage/personal injury.

He is currently in the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center.

