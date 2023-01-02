FHP looking for vehicle in suspected hit-and-run in Clay County

FHP says two pedestrians were walking west on SR-100 when an unknown vehicle collided with both of them.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident in Clay County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 17-year-old pedestrian was also injured but is expected to be OK, troopers say.

FHP says both individuals were walking west on SR-100 in the westbound travel lane around 5 a.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with both of them left the scene.

Evidence on scene indicated the unknown vehicle could possibly be a 2016 - 2018 White Chevy Silverado, troopers say. FHP says the vehicle will have damage on the passenger's side near the headlight assembly.