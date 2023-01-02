FHP looking for vehicle in suspected hit-and-run in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident in Clay County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 17-year-old pedestrian was also injured but is expected to be OK, troopers say.
FHP says both individuals were walking west on SR-100 in the westbound travel lane around 5 a.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling westbound collided with both of them left the scene.
Evidence on scene indicated the unknown vehicle could possibly be a 2016 - 2018 White Chevy Silverado, troopers say. FHP says the vehicle will have damage on the passenger's side near the headlight assembly.
If you have any information regarding this crash or any information on the suspect vehicle, FHP is asking you to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP on your mobile device.