Drivers are urged to use caution and take an alternate route.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on I-10 near Cassat Avenue Thursday night.

FHP says the vehicle versus motorcycle crash happened on the I-10 eastbound exit ramp to Cassat Avenue.

Authorities are reporting that one person died during the crash.

The ramp is completely blocked for investigation and drivers are urged to take an alternate route.