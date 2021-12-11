FHP: Driver hurt after crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-295, Pritchard Road

One of the semi-truck drivers, a 74-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people are expected to be okay after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a box truck on Interstate 295 in Jacksonville Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a gold cab semi pulling a trailer was traveling on the exit ramp to Pritchard Road from I-295 southbound around 4:30 p.m.

The gold cab semi ran a red light traveling through the intersection impacting a red cab semi pulling a trailer, FHP said.

As a result, the red cab semi was pushed into a white box truck traveling in the next lane beside them.

The crash blocked the intersection of Pritchard Road and I-295 for a few hours.