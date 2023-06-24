FHP: Brunswick boy killed, other children injured in wrong-way crash in Brevard County

FHP says around 2 a.m., a woman driving a 2023 Kia Forte in the wrong direction on US-192.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy from Brunswick is dead following a crash in Brevard County Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says around 2 a.m., a 2023 Kia Forte was traveling in the wrong direction on US-192 near Sweetwater Drive. Troopers say the vehicle was going eastbound in the outside westbound lane.

A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling westbound around the same time.

FHP says the front right of the Kia struck the Honda and then subsequently ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The 31-year-old female driver of the Kia was rushed to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert with serious injuries, troopers say.

An 8-year-old boy that was a passenger inside the Kia was pronounced dead on-scene. Two other passengers, a 1-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say everyone inside the vehicle is a resident of Brunswick, Georgia.

The driver of the Honda Accord was taken for treatment of minor injuries.

FHP says the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.