FHP: Brunswick boy killed, other children injured in wrong-way crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy from Brunswick is dead following a crash in Brevard County Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says around 2 a.m., a 2023 Kia Forte was traveling in the wrong direction on US-192 near Sweetwater Drive. Troopers say the vehicle was going eastbound in the outside westbound lane.
A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling westbound around the same time.
FHP says the front right of the Kia struck the Honda and then subsequently ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
The 31-year-old female driver of the Kia was rushed to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert with serious injuries, troopers say.
An 8-year-old boy that was a passenger inside the Kia was pronounced dead on-scene. Two other passengers, a 1-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Troopers say everyone inside the vehicle is a resident of Brunswick, Georgia.
The driver of the Honda Accord was taken for treatment of minor injuries.
FHP says the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The crash report indicates the 8-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt.