FHP asks for public's help in Lake City fatal crash investigation

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for information about a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 90 west of Northeast Cherokee Court, in Lake City, Florida.
On Dec. 27 at 6:49 p.m., a black 2021 Kia Forte crashed into a bicyclist who was reportedly riding on the roadway.
The 39-year-old man who was riding a Schwinn bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to officials.
FHP asks that anyone who might have witnessed the collision or has any information about the bicyclist contact FHP Homicide Investigator Corporal Janet L. Beagle at 386-758-0437 or at: JanetBeagle@flhsmv.gov