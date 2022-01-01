FHP asks for public's help in Lake City fatal crash investigation

On Dec. 27 at 6:49 p.m., a black 2021 Kia Forte crashed into a bicyclist who was reportedly riding on the roadway.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for information about a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 90 west of Northeast Cherokee Court, in Lake City, Florida.

The 39-year-old man who was riding a Schwinn bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to officials.