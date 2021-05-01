FHP: 63-year-old man killed in crash involving pickup truck in Baker County

The crash happened on County Road 125, just south of the intersection of Sutton Trail around 4:10 p.m.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck Saturday afternoon in Baker County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened on County Road 125, just south of the intersection of Sutton Trail around 4:10 p.m.

The motorcycle was heading northbound on CR-125 when a pickup truck made a left turn directly into the motorcyclist, FHP said.

As a result, a 63-year-old man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by Baker County EMS.