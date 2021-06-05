FHP: 48-acre wildfire burning on US 90 in Columbia County

Authorities say this may affect travel on US 90 throughout Saturday night and into the morning hours of Sunday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — (Note: The picture above was originally published with a previous report and does not reflect the current wildfire.)

The Florida Highway Patrol says there is an active 48-acre wildfire burning on US 90 in Columbia County.

The fire is located about 2.5 miles west of County Road 258.

Authorities say this may affect travel on US 90 throughout Saturday night and into the morning hours of Sunday.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may be an issue especially during the night time and early morning hours.