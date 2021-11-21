FHP: 36-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Beach Blvd.

The crash happened in the 14000 of Beach Blvd. near Thalia Road at around 5:25 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Beach Boulevard Sunday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the 14000 of Beach Blvd. at Thalia Road around 5:25 p.m.

A vehicle was headed northbound on Thalia Road and stopped at the stop sign to Beach Blvd. While the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Beach Blvd. approaching Thalia Road.

FHP said when the car drove past the stop sign to turn left, the motorcycle struck its left side.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man, died from his injuries following the crash.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.