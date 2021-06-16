FHP: 3 hurt in crash on US 90 in Columbia County

One driver was flown by Trauma One to UF Health in Gainesville with serious injuries.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man fleeing from deputies and two other people were injured during a crash Tuesday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on US Highway 90 west of North Marion Avenue around 11 a.m.

Authorities said after fleeing from Columbia County Sheriff's deputies, a Chrysler 200 was traveling west on US Highway 90 approaching North Marion Avenue. At the same time, a Ford van was traveling north making a left turn onto US 90 to travel west.

The Chrysler failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the front of the van, FHP said.

After the crash, the Chrysler traveled off of the road and into the parking lot of Vann Carpet One where it hit a concrete pole.

The driver was flown by Trauma One to UF Health in Gainesville with serious injuries, FHP said. The passenger of the Chrysler and the driver of the Ford van were transported to Lake City Medical Center with minor and serious injuries.