FHP: Woman, toddler killed in Bradford County crash, 3 children injured

A 40-year-old and a 3-year-old died in the crash. Three other children were seriously injured. None of the children were wearing seatbelts.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A 3-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman from Green Cove Springs died in a car crash in Bradford County Saturday, according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol.

A 7-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl all sustained serious injuries. According to FHP, none of them were wearing seatbelts.

The accident occurred on US-301 Southbound when the car veered off the roadway to the right and went into a ditch.

The vehicle "became airborne" going through a small field and onto NW 246th Street, then overturned and landed against a building.