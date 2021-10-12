FHP: 2 hurt after crash involving septic tank truck on I-95 in St. Johns County

During the crash, the driver of the septic truck lost control of the wheel and overturned onto the northbound lanes.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured after a crash involving a septic tank truck on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, shortly before noon, a loaded septic tank truck was traveling northbound on I-95 approaching mile marker 319 in the right travel lane. A pickup truck towing a boat was also traveling in the same area in the center lane.

For unknown reasons, the septic truck traveled off the road to the right when the driver over-corrected to the left. The septic truck then struck the right side of the other truck, FHP said.

The impact caused the driver of the septic truck to lose control of the wheel and overturn onto the northbound lanes.

The driver and passenger of the septic truck suffered minor and serious injuries, FHP said.