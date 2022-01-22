FHP: 2 bicyclists killed in separate crashes in Clay County

Both victims died on the scene.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly crashes in Clay County Saturday night.

FHP said one happened on Old Jennings Road at Long Bay Road. During the crash, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating with authorities.

The other crash was a hit-and-run, according to FHP. It happened on Johns Cemetery Road at North Mimosa Avenue. A bicyclist was hit during the crash and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Authorities said the vehicle may have been a truck and the driver fled the scene after the crash. If you have any information, please contact FHP.