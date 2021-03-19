17-year-old Jacksonville girl dies in 5-vehicle crash near JIA

The crash occurred about 9 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of the interstate at Airport Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl is dead following a massive Friday-morning wreck involving two semis and three other vehicles on Interstate 95 near Jacksonville International Airport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car with the teen driver from Jacksonville and a 1-year-old girl was going north on the I-95 entrance ramp off Airport Road. As she merged, a tractor-trailer truck was traveling north in the interstate's right lane, the Highway Patrol said.

A sport-utility vehicle with three women from Middleburg was stopped in traffic just ahead, while another truck and car were approaching in the center lane, the crash report said.

The front of the teen's car hit the first truck, then spun and impacted the SUV, the FHP said. It continued spinning and hit the second truck before turning on its side. The other car was hit by debris.