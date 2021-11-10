FHP: 15-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Columbia County

A car being driven by an 18-year-old girl hit the 15-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle, authorities said.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old old boy is dead after being hit by a car Friday night in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash occurred around 11:25 p.m on SW Walter Avenue just north of SW Cindy Glen.

A car being driven by an 18-year-old girl hit the 15-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle, authorities said.

The teen was pronounced deceased on the scene, FHP said.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured, according to the crash report.