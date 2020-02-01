Authorities are investigating after reports of multiple vehicles being fired upon while driving on Interstate 4 between northern Seminole County and southern Volusia County, authorities confirmed.

Officials said no one was injured, but at least 13 cars were struck on Wednesday.

Authorities said the incident happened on I-4 from Seminole, into Volusia and Flagler Counties and up into St. Johns County as suspect headed north.

Officials also confirmed a report of at least one of those vehicles being struck on I-95, just north of LPGA Boulevard.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted out that, preliminary, it looks as if a small caliber, pellet or BB gun may have been involved, but that is unconfirmed.

Chit told WESH 2's Claire Metz the person they believed to have been involved with firing the shots was behind vehicles and fired into either a back windshield, trunk or tail light.

He said he does not believe this is a targeted sniper incident.

One victim told WESH 2 News his driver-side back window was struck with a pellet or BB gun while he was driving, but he didn't hear anything until his window cracked.

WESH 2 News is working to get the latest information on the incident as it becomes available.