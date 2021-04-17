FHP: 1 dead, 4 injured in Marion County crash

The crash happened on US Highway 441 south of County Road 42 shortly after 10 a.m.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and four people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Marion County Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a pickup truck was traveling southbound on US 441 while another vehicle was heading northbound.

For unknown reasons, the truck went off the road and into the center median. The driver then traveled into the northbound lanes while rotating, authorities said.

The truck ended up traveling into the direct path of the other vehicle and the two collided with each other.

The truck then left the road and overturned before landing in a ditch nearby.

Authorities pronounced the driver of the pickup truck dead on scene. He was identified as a 38-year-old man from Summerfield.

The driver and passengers of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.