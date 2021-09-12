FHP: 1 dead, 2 kids injured in Clay County crash

The 32-year-old driver died from his injuries, FHP said. The two passengers of the vehicle were 11 and 9-year-old kids who suffered minor injuries.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead and two kids are injured after a crash in Clay County Sunday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Road 23 near Argyle Forest Boulevard around 5:11 p.m.

A vehicle was traveling northbound on SR 23 in the left lane near Argyle Forest Blvd. For reasons still under investigation, the driver left the left side of the road and entered the grass median.

The driver overcorrected to the right and lost control of the car and overturned. As the car was overturning, it continued through the drainage area, onto the embankment and hit a light pole.

The car then came to a final stop and the driver was fully ejected from the vehicle during the crash, FHP said.

All of the occupants were transported to Orange Park Medical Center.