FHP: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in ATV crash in Putnam County

The passenger who died was a 65-year-old man from Citrus Springs, Florida.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead and another man is seriously injured after an ATV crash in Putnam County Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Polaris RZR 900 was traveling in a southerly direction within the mud pit located on the property of 454 County Road 310 at HogWaller Mud Bog.

The driver was traveling over the raised terrain and the vehicle overturned on the landing.

As a result of the crash, the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene, FHP said.