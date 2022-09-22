Few tips since Jacksonville teen abducted by sexual battery suspect, says Crime Stoppers

Investigators need more information, and it doesn't matter how small the detail is.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a composite sketch of a sexual battery suspect was released Monday, First Coast Crime Stoppers told First Coast News it has received less than a dozen tips.

Wylie Hodges is the executive director of First Coast Crime Stoppers. He said there's some good information from the calls, but they need more information. He says it doesn't matter how small the detail is, the more tips, the better.

"Time is of the essence because these kind of people - they don't stop," Hodges said. "He should be in big fear and I think his apprehension will become forthcoming."

Sarah Johnson is raising two teenagers of her own. As a parent, she said it is difficult nowadays, for children to feel safe. She's lived near Cisco Gardens Park for more than 40 years. She recalled how her upbringing shows a stark contrast compared to her children's lives. Johnson said she grew up in a time when she could leave doors unlocked and windows open.

"You have to let your children know what's going on," Johnson said. "Because if they don't know, what will they do?"

In the first incident, JSO says an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area of Chaffee Road and Old Plank Road. As she walked towards her home, police say a red vehicle reportedly drove up from behind and stopped next to her.

The pre-teen said the man yelled out that there was "candy in the back seat of my car, if you want to get in."

A witness saw the interaction as he was walking down the street to pick up the teen. The witness told police he told the man to leave, and he drove away.

The vehicle was described by police as a newer model, red 4-door crossover or SUV type vehicle with no window tint on the front windows. There may have been a dent on the front corner of the driver’s side of the vehicle.

During the second incident, JSO says a 16-year-old female victim was walking in the Jones Road and Garden Street area.

As she walked, she says a red mid-sized vehicle reportedly drove past her, turned around, and approached her.

An incident report says the driver began talking to the teen, telling her how pretty she was. It was at that time that the teen turned to leave the area and as she did, she said she heard footsteps coming from behind her.

Police say the suspect grabbed her and forced her into the vehicle. She was unable to escape the vehicle due to the interior front passenger door handle being missing, JSO said.

The incident report says the suspect drove to a wooded area of Cisco Gardens Park where the rape took place.

The report says the teen was handed a McDonald’s drink cup and asked to get water. The report says as soon as the teen got out of the vehicle, the man drove away.

She dropped the cup by a tree and walked to the fire station where she said she had been dropped off and needed a ride home, the report said. The sheriff’s office was called because firefighters reportedly felt something wasn’t right.

The man was later described as a taller young adult with a deep voice. The report says he was wearing a black ski mask with the eyes and mouth area cut out.

He was reportedly wearing a black, short-sleeved, plain t-shirt, black pants and red, Air Force Ones. He had a gold belt with a large, belt buckle with diamonds on it, the report says.

The suspect was also said to have tattoos on his left arm that appeared to be a dragon and roses.

Anyone having any information on either of these crimes is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.