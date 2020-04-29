FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach will reopen Monday morning with no restrictions, according to a Facebook post by the City of Fernandina Beach Government.

The post says restrictions on beach access and parking will be lifted at 6 a.m., excluding Seaside Park on-beach parking. Beachgoers will still be required to comply with appropriate social distancing measures.

At this time, other recreational facilities such as the Atlantic Recreation Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, Peck Center, pickleball, skatepark, tennis and basketball courts will remain closed to the public, according to the city.

RELATED: Live Blog: Beaches to offer extended hours next week, but restrictions still in place

RELATED: Top 8 questions about the coronavirus pandemic