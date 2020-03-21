FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach will close at 5 p.m. Saturday until further notice, joining beaches across Florida that have shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City officials said violators will face legal penalties.

Other recreational facilities in the area are also closed or restricted:

Central Park outdoor recreational facilities such as tennis, pickleball and all petanque courts are all closed

Docks at the Marina are restricted to boat owners/occupants

City Golf Course is closed as well as City restrooms

This is just one day after Duval County beaches were ordered to close Friday at 5 p.m.

