Fernandina Beach community supporting 16-year-old cheerleader battling brain cancer

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach community is coming together to support a 16-year-old fighting brain cancer.

Doctors diagnosed Mary Taylor with grade IV pineoblastoma after she suffered a concussion.

Taylor is recovering after undergoing a complicated, twelve-hour surgery to remove a tumor.

Last year, she fell during cheerleading practice and went to the hospital with a concussion. That’s how doctors found the cancer.

Her mom’s best friend Cristina Duffy said she’s been inspired by the family’s strength.

“Since the day of her diagnosis, I’ve never seen her, I’m sure it’s behind closed doors,” Duffy said, “but I’ve never seen her cry. She doesn’t complain about it. I would go visit her in the hospital during chemo and she would still have a smile, even when she wasn’t feeling good.”

During Mary’s surgery, she lost blood flow to her brain. Now, she’ll have to re-learn how to complete simple activities, like walking and feeding herself.

Duffy said it’s been hard for her to stop doing the things she loves, including cheerleading and horseback riding.

“Laura and I have been best friends for more than 25 years,” Duffy said, “and to see her go through this is one of the hardest things, and I love them and I’m there every step of the way and I’m so grateful to the community and how much they have just come together.”

She said she believes Mary’s story can inspire others.

“If they just see her, and they see her before pictures, now and hopefully the after pictures,” Duffy said, “that you can do it, you know. You just have to put your mind to it. We keep saying if anybody can overcome the odds that the doctors are telling us, it’s going to be Mary.”