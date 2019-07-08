FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fourteen-year-old Poe Pinson has skated for over eight years and made her debut at the X Games in Minneapolis this past weekend.

She’s already on her way and hopes to leave a lasting impact on the sport she loves.

Pinson went from the ramps of Fernandina Beach Skate Park to skating in one of the world’s biggest contests.

“I just always thought it was cool," Pinson said. "My dad bought me a little Walmart board, it was kind of, like, fun and it progressed from there."

Pinson’s experience was surreal. She placed fifth in the women’s street skateboarding finals. She placed seventh in the qualifying round before that.

“It was kind of unbelievable," she said. "It’s like that one contest you always dream of going to.”

“I was mostly just excited to be there with all these pros that I still look up to,” Pinson added.

Her finish among the pros keeps her in the loop for a possible run at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, according to her father.

Pinson has also competed on The Dew Tour this summer, another popular skateboarding competition.

Pinson has another dream.

Instead of jumping gaps, she wants to close the gap between men’s and women’s skateboarding.

“I just want to like show people that women can be as good and better than men,” Pinson said.

At 14 years old, she hopes others her age will have fun skateboarding if they try it and show no fear of getting knocked down.

“It doesn’t really matter," she said. "That’s the best part of skateboarding, you don’t have to be a certain gender, height, body -- you can just skate no matter what.”