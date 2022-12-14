Fernandina Beach homeowners express concern over proposed town homes

"The growth would ruin what we view as a magic place. This is such a magic place to live," Homeowner Kim Wolford said.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Planning Advisory Board says it doesn't support the request to replat the Tringali Homes on fourth street.

The homes, owned by the Tringali family, could be replaced with town homes.

Many neighbors aren't happy with the project and say the homes should be preserved and a new development will take away a portion of the neighborhood's history and character.

"The growth would ruin what we view as a magic place. This is such a magic place to live," Homeowner Kim Wolford said.

In place of the homes, is a proposal to build a 12-unit town home development with shared amenities and parking.

"Who wants to look at the tracks and tracks of town homes? Nobody," Homeowner Joyce Tuten said.

The neighborhood is lined with vernacular and Victorian-style homes and homeowner Leigh Anderson says town homes will change the makeup of the community.

"We don't want it changed," Homeowner Leigh Anderson said.

The four standing homes at risk are owned by the Tringali family, who played a role in the development of the shrimping industry in Fernandina Beach. The home at 124 South Third Street was built in the early 1900s and does qualify to be historic, but city officials say the owner declined the city's request. Therefore, each of the homes do not have the same protection.

During Wednesday's planning advisory board meeting, numerous homeowners brought their concerns about the loss of character, flooding and traffic in the neighborhood. After discussion, board members said they had the same concerns.