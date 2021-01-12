Fernandina Beach continuing investigation into 73-year-old petsitter's death

Colleen Potts was pet sitting at a home on South 13th Street in Fernandina Beach on Oct. 27. She was later found dead on the living room couch.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — More than a month after pet sitter 73-year-old Colleen Potts was found dead inside of a Nassau County home, her family is still waiting for answers.

Potts was pet sitting at a home on South 13th Street in Fernandina Beach on Oct. 24. She was later found dead on the living room couch.

“It’s still unbelievable," neighbor and friend Stan Stapleton said. "We really want this person to be caught, and give the family some peace.“

On Wednesday, the Fernandina Beach Police Department discussed their ongoing homicide investigation into the woman's death.

While there have been multiple leads, police say, they have not declared anyone a person-of-interest or a suspect at this time.

They are currently processing evidence at a private lab, which includes blood and fingerprints.

“We do have substantial amount of evidence," Deputy Chief Jeff Tambasco said. "And we feel confident that we'll be able to close this case out so may not be in the next 30 days, but it's something that we are diligently working on every day with multiple detectives.”

Investigators do not believe the public is in any danger.

“Their grief, loss and sadness from having lost their wife, their best friend, their mom and grandma Colleen being stolen from them is beyond words," Melinda Prevatt, a spokesperson for Potts' family said. "The emotional rollercoaster of not knowing why and what happened continues to exacerbate their pain and loss.”

Regarding police's statements on the investigation, Potts' family released the following statement:

"Family and love transcend DNA and paper.

"For many, family is chosen.

"Colleen's husband of 11 years, [sic.], daughter Monica, her husband and granddaughter were the implicit example of family and love. Despite now being separated by distance, they adored and often doted on one another.

"Their grief, loss and sadness from having their Wife, Bestfriend, Mom and Grandma Colleen being stolen from them is beyond words. The emotional rollercoaster of not knowing why and what happened continues to exacerbate their pain and loss. While some would choose to be directly in the forefront of the investigation, it is much too painful for her husband, Chuck.

"Please continue to pray for Colleen's family and friends, law enforcement involved and the community as we seek justice on her behalf.

"Thank you.