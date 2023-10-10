Fernandina Beach church group stuck in Israel makes it to Jordan

War broke out while a group from First Baptist Fernandina Beach was touring biblical sites.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several dozen members of a Fernandina Beach church are stuck overseas trying to get out of Israel.

First Coast News learned around noon Tuesday they’d made it over the border into Jordan.

They’re still waiting for a flight, but it’s progress.

“Each day it’s escalated to this point," said First Baptist Fernandina Beach Senior Pastor Zach Terry.

Terry says the group of 54 members of the congregation flew to Israel to learn about the history, archaeology and culture of biblical locations.

While they toured Galilea, they found war broke out.

“We could hear the concussive type poundings of the bombs at night especially, and we could see the smoke rising over Gaza," said Terry. "We could hear the automatic weapons.”

Congressman Aaron Bean is a member of the church and says his office has teamed up with several other national leaders to come up with a list of options for getting the group home.

“It’s mind consuming," said Bean. "It’s all our office can think about right now is making sure we’re doing all we physically can. We’re not gonna stop until they’re back on American soil.”

The option they picked was going to Jordan, where the group was met by thousands of people also looking to cross the border.

Terry says since reaching Jordan, they've managed to book a few flights and are hoping to have everyone booked by Wednesday.

He’s hoping to be in the pulpit Sunday to deliver his sermon.