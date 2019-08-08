Balloon releases are common. Whether you're celebrating an achievement or mourning the loss of a loved one, that's what some do for the occasion.

Under Florida law, it's illegal for anyone to release ten or more balloons within a 24-hour period.

On Tuesday, Fernandina Beach city commissioners read into law their own ordinance banning the act.

The laws of gravity say what goes up, must come back down.

Balloons can come back deflated and leave a dangerous impact on the environment. Fernandina Beach wants to minimize that impact.

Fernandina Beach Mayor Johnny Miller says some balloons from his city impacted their neighbors in St. Marys, Georgia, which has its own balloon release ban.

“But they're still finding balloons on their beaches and some have identifying marks that they're coming from our community," Miller said.

Fernandina Beach passed a similar ordinance on Tuesday which will impose a $100 fine. This is on top of the statewide ban on balloon releases which carries a $250 fine.

When an organized event takes place, the city can restrict an organizer from releasing balloons.

Miller says the goal is not to punish people for their actions, but to educate them.

"The intent is not to go fine people for this, it's an education thing, you have to put some kind of repercussion on it but the intention is not to go chase people down that are releasing balloons,” Miller said. “It's just to let people know they're not allowed to do that and educate people about how bad this really is."

The ordinance is approved by beach lovers like Fred Pininski.

"It's a mess," Pininski said. "It's not so much the boating as it is, people come to the beach and leave trash, and when you get a few thousand people that can accumulate [trash]."