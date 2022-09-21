Fentanyl trafficking operation shut down by Clay County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office held a briefing today about the arrests they made on the two suspects who ordered and sold fentanyl to other dealers in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A potent yet lethal drug is becoming responsible for countless deaths throughout our nation.

“You take a tip of this pencil, and you put a couple of grains of fentanyl on it that could kill somebody," said Sheriff Michelle Cook with the Clay County Sheriffs Office.

Cook says this year they have responded to 261 overdose calls to put that in perspective that is almost a call every day, and out of those 261 calls 34 people died.

That’s on the county level, the state level those numbers are obviously much higher. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody breaks down those numbers.

"We know we are seeing a record number of overdoses last year we lost almost 300 people a day to overdose,” said Moody. "The majority of those to fentanyl. Fentanyl is the largest killer of working age population 18 to 45 right now."

This month deputies arrested Jason Setzer and Alvin Mercado. They also seized more than eight kilograms of fentanyl. That’s enough fentanyl to kill more than four million people.

It’s a problem DEA Agent, Mike Dubet, says isn’t going away.

“We are faced with the biggest drug threat that we have ever seen," said Dubet.

For Cook, she knows the problem isn’t close to being solved but is dedicated to getting what they can off the streets.

“If you are a drug dealer in Clay County we are going to find you and hold you accountable," said Cook. "If you are drug user, and you need help please reach out to us. We have the resources and the personnel in Clay County to help those in need."