FEMA program solutions offered to Davis Shores residents

Residents can receive up to $30,000 for assistance

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Cleaning up after Hurricane Ian is already a headache for some homeowners in St. Augustine's Davis Shores.

The next problem requires a lot of paperwork that need so be filled out and turned in as soon as possible. When touring around the neighborhood on Solano Avenue, the remnants of Hurricane Ian remain. Debris is stacked in front of every other home from. From furniture to yard waste, the scene gives somewhat of an idea what homeowners have been through.

Fixing one's home after it was damaged by a storm can add up. A reason why neighbors took their concerns and frustrations to city officials. The city said if one's home flooded from the storm, they should call their insurance company. Jessica Beach is St. Augustine's storm water engineer. One solution, she said, is for homeowners to elevate their house. However, applicants must act fast. The deadline to apply for assistance is next Friday.

"It could be a year, year-and-a half, two years before we get to physically elevate that home," Beach said.

That's the long term solution. The short-term could put up to $30,000 in their pocket to help with repairs. Beach also mentioned how there is $25,000 individual assistance that can be applied through FEMA. It would be a low interest loan.

"If they [the house] did flood and there's substantial damage on the house, they need to contact our building department and come make a determination. was this property substantially damaged."