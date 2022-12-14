FEMA Disaster Recovery Center now serving survivors of Hurricane Nicole in St. Johns County

Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available and get updates on application status.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in St. Johns County is now serving survivors of Hurricane Nicole, in addition to Hurricane Ian.

The DRC is in the Wind Mitigation Building, located at 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, St. Augustine. The DRC is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process, and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, you can apply by visiting disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app, or calling 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay (VRS), captioned telephone, or other services, provide FEMA with the number for that service.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. It has assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting (VRI) is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps, and restrooms.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs, and other essential disaster-related needs.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, watch this official FEMA tutorial. For more information about hurricane recovery efforts in Florida, visit floridadisaster.org.