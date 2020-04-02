The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced Tuesday that it's awarding the Jacksonville area nearly $3.4 million to help cover Hurricane Irma expenses.

FEMA first announced that it approved about $1.5 million to help the City of Jacksonville pay for the costs of removing debris caused by the September 2017 storm.

The funds, which were awarded under FEMA's Public Assistance Program, will reimburse the city for collection, reduction and disposal costs between Sept. 18 2017 and Oct. 17, 2017. FEMA is reporting that 181 damaged trees and 4,257 hanging limbs were removed, along with vegetation and construction debris.

Additionally, FEMA announced that it was awarding JEA nearly $1.9 million to help pay for utility repairs needed after the storm. The funding is also coming from FEMA's Public Assistance Program.

FEMA said JEA workers repaired 370 broken water lines and 390 broken sewer lines throughout four Florida counties it serves.