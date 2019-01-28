Federal workers returned to their jobs Monday, and as paychecks withheld during the shutdown start to process, some have to choose between paying overdue bills or saving in case the government shuts down again.

President Trump says that unless he and Democrats reach a long-term deal on border security, the government will shut down again.

On Friday, President Trump announced the government would reopen temporarily through Feb. 15, but warned if he didn’t get funding for a border wall, the government would shut down again after that date.

Rachel Broxson, whose husband is in the Coast Guard, tells First Coast News her family received at least one paycheck, but weeks without income left her family and others at the ends of their ropes.

"I met so many people that were running out of food, had no money for bills,” Broxson said.

Broxson said families had to put purchases on credit cards and others took out loans just to make ends meet.

Now, families have to choose between paying last month’s bills, finance charges, late fees, and saving for the future in case the government shuts down again.

“A lot of us are stocking up all the extra money that we can,” Broxson said. “A lot of us are catching up on bills that we couldn't pay at the time, so we're doing it all now and we're saving the rest of it for just in case if this ends up happening again."