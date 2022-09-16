Federal judge hears arguments over alleged racially gerrymandered redistricting maps in Jacksonville

Fourteen plaintiffs are suing the city and Duval County supervisor of elections over the new redistricting map.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge did not make a decision Friday on whether or not to halt the implementation of Jacksonville's new redistricting map.

Fourteen plaintiffs, including advocacy groups and Jacksonville voters, are suing the city and Duval County supervisor of elections over the map. They claim it was racially gerrymandered.

The lawsuit claims the city council violated the 14th amendment, which prohibits the unnecessary centering of race in redistricting decisions. The lawsuit alleges the city council packed Black voters into four districts, reducing their voting power. Those districts are seven, eight, nine and ten. There are 14 districts total.

That lawsuit is going to trial in 2023. Ahead of that trial, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard will decide whether to immediately halt the implementation of the map or not.

Defense attorneys for the city argue race was not the predominant factor when the new redistricting lines were drawn. The defense attorney says when city councilmembers met to redraw the district lines, they started with the existing lines from 2011, tried to respect communities of interest, protect incumbents, minimize river crossings and use total population numbers.

The judge says the points of starting with existing lines and respecting communities of interest "seem to boil down to race." There were also questions over racial gerrymandering with the 2011 map.

For the plaintiffs, the judge says she is concerned with the timeline for the injunction. She points out the lawsuit was filed in March and the preliminary injunction was not filed until the end of July.

The concern is changing the redistricting lines causing problems for candidates and confusing voters ahead of the next election.

The judge may bring attorneys back for another hearing September 29.