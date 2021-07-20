Update: Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by Murray Hill homeowners against fragrance factory

The federal judge said every party in the case is in Florida, meaning the case needs to face state-level ruling.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Murray Hill homeowners against IFF Chemical Holdings and International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc., claiming a Jacksonville factory's stench is destroying their way of life.

The homeowners say a "noxious" smell from an IFF factory on Lane Avenue has lowered their property values and keeps them trapped inside their homes.

IFF representatives deny the Lane Avenue factory is the source of the odor.

BACKGROUND:

However, city records from the 1980s and First Coast News interviews from 2014 show complaints about the Lane Avenue factory date back many years. The factory also releases high levels of toxic chemicals that are unrelated to the smell, according to data from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

IFF spokesman Michael Munz said the company is in compliance with its air emissions permit and pointed to a study conducted by an IFF consultant.

"The study did not indicate that IFF was the cause," Munz said. "Now there are other plants in the area. We're not particularly pointing a finger at any one plant. We want to know as much as everybody else does, what is the cause?"

In response to that claim, Wyatt suggested IFF had "a Ph.D. in gaslighting."