Drew Adams spent the last two years of his high school career fighting St. Johns County Schools to use the bathroom of his choice.

On Thursday he's taking that fight to a new level, arguing his case for access to transgender bathrooms before the federal appeals court in Atlanta

The outcome could change policies for the entire state of Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

The fight is all too familiar for Adams, who won his case in federal court in 2018, but then saw his case appealed.

Adams, 16 at the time, sued the St. Johns County School Board in 2017 saying he was denied access to the boy's rooms at Nease High School because he is transgender.

He and his mother Erica Kasper would like to see the school boards change their policies to be more inclusive of transgender students and their access to preferred bathrooms.

The case is expected to result in a historic ruling for transgender students.

RELATED: Transgender activist says using the right pronoun is easy, 'makes all the difference' for students

RELATED: Judge denies transgender student's request for preliminary injunction against school board