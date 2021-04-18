FDOT offers safety tips after 5 people killed in motorcycle crashes in NE Florida over the past month

Florida Highway Patrol reports the state averages the second-highest number of distracted driving crashes each year at around 50,000 wrecks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five motorcyclists died and three others were seriously hurt in crashes in northeast Florida over the past month, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Now the Florida Department of Transportation is offering tips for motorcycle enthusiasts and drivers around them to keep everybody safe on the road.

“For about 12 years I’ve been riding consistently," Joe Adcox said. "When you’re on the motorcycle, it’s very therapeutic. We like to call it a wind therapy.”

Joe Adcox is always vigilant when he rides on his Harley.

“The number one thing is you have to be a very defensive driver," Adcox said. "You have to anticipate what could happen at intersections. You have to be looking at vehicles and make sure someone’s not texting and driving.”

“Motorcyclists who are on the roadway should of course always wear a helmet. If you’re driving at night, you’re going to want to be seen, so wear reflective clothing, bright colors," said Hampton Ray, FDOT spokesman.

FDOT says to keep motorcyclists safe you should keep your hands on the wheel, and that includes not texting and driving, putting on makeup, or adjusting your radio.

“When you’re at an intersection, when you’re turning left in particular, always make sure there’s no motorcyclists there," Ray said. "Check your blind spots.”

Motorcyclists should also allow plenty of space in front of them and use caution driving in the rain.

Adcox has this message to keep motorcyclists safe on the road.

“When you’re in a vehicle, it can potentially be a weapon. Those guys and gals who are on motorcycles, they are probably having one of the best parts of their day, so let’s help them do that by not being distracted.”

