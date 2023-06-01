x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FDOH issues warning in Clay County after blue-green algae was found in water sample

The algae was found in a water sample from May 24, according to the Florida Department of Health in Clay County.
Credit: FDOH
FDOH issues warning in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County issued a health alert for Doctors Lake on Thursday, due to blue-green algal toxins. The algae was found in a water sample from May 24. 

Please use caution in and around Doctors Lake. 

Read the precautions recommended by the FDOH:

• Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom. 

• Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water. 

• Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present. 

• Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins. 

• Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well. 

• Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Two people arrested after man found shot on sidewalk in Hillcrest area

Before You Leave, Check This Out