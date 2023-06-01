FDOH issues warning in Clay County after blue-green algae was found in water sample

The algae was found in a water sample from May 24, according to the Florida Department of Health in Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County issued a health alert for Doctors Lake on Thursday, due to blue-green algal toxins. The algae was found in a water sample from May 24.

Please use caution in and around Doctors Lake.

Read the precautions recommended by the FDOH:

• Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

• Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

• Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

• Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

• Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.