FDOH issues warning in Clay County after blue-green algae was found in water sample

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County issued a health alert for Doctors Lake on Thursday, due to blue-green algal toxins. The algae was found in a water sample from May 24.
Please use caution in and around Doctors Lake.
Read the precautions recommended by the FDOH:
• Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.
• Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
• Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.
• Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
• Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
• Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.