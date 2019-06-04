The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl out of Marion County Saturday morning.

FDLE said that Emily Berry was last seen on Friday headed northbound in the 1500 block of Highway 441 in Reddick.

She was said to be wearing a gray 'Mossy Oak" sweatshirt, white jeans, and light pink shoes, FDLE said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement